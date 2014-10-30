MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 1
DUBAI, May 1 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Oct 30 Teleste Oyj
* Q3 orders received 49.0 million euros versus 51.1 million euros
* Q3 revenue 50.4 million euros versus 46.5 million euros
* Q3 operating profit 4.9 million euros versus 3.2 million euros
* Says estimates that net sales for 2014 will reach 2013 level, while operating profit is likely to fall from 2013 level Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)
DUBAI, May 1 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SHANGHAI, May 1 China's box office sales grew at their fastest pace in over a year in April, driven by the U.S. action movie "The Fate of the Furious", the eighth instalment of the high-octane fast car franchise.