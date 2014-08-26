BRIEF-Zhejiang Dahua Technology's 2016 net profit up 33 pct y/y
* Says its 2016 net profit up 33 pct y/y at 1.8 billion yuan ($261.46 million)
Aug 26 Teleste Oyj : * Says signed a frame agreement with Altice Group on access network deliveries
for the next five years * Says the value of the agreement is estimated to exceed EUR 20 million over
the next five years * Says the agreement is an extention to previous frame agreement with Altice
* Says the agreement is an extention to previous frame agreement with Altice Group.
* Q1 revenue 2.87 billion riyals