BRIEF-Microsoft expects unearned revenue between $26.8 bln and $27 bln for Q4 - Conf Call
* Microsoft CEO says crossed a major milestone with more than 100 million monthly active users of Office 365 commercial
Aug 7 Teleste Oyj : * Q2 net sales EUR 49.4 million versus EUR 46.5 million * Q2 operating profit EUR 1.4 million versus EUR 1.7 million * Q2 orders received EUR 50.3 million versus EUR 44.2 million * Sees net sales and operating profit for the year 2014 not to reach the 2013
level * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
April 27 Microsoft Corp slightly missed Wall Street's average revenue estimate for the latest quarter on Thursday, as sales of its Surface tablets and laptops slumped in the face of revamped competition in the personal computer market.