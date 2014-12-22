BRIEF-NCR (Nigeria) Plc reports Q1 pretax profit of 14.8 mln naira
* Q1 profit before tax of 14.8 million naira versus 129.8 million naira year ago
Dec 22 Telestrada SA :
* November 2014 revenue 6.8 million zlotys ($1.95 million) Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.4800 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
April 28 Thomson Reuters Corp on Friday reported higher than expected first-quarter earnings and revenue and reaffirmed its full-year outlook as it saw improved results across each of its businesses.