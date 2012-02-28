WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 2200 GMT/6 PM ET
Feb 28 TeleTech Holdings Inc reported fourth-quarter results below market expectations, and the business process outsourcing provider forecast weak full-year revenue, hurt by its restructuring plans.
Shares of the company fell 16 percent to $14.90 in after-hours trading. They closed at $17.64 on the Nasdaq.
Teletech, which increased its share buyback program by $25 million, said it acquired marketing analytics firm iKnowtion. The terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Teletech expects the deal to add to its earnings immediately.
The company forecast 2012 sales of $1.15 billion to $1.20 billion. Analysts on average were expecting $1.28 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Teletech, valued at about $1 billion, said its plans of exiting certain unprofitable markets and programs would reduce 2012 revenue by about $100 million to $115 million.
For the fourth quarter, Englewood, California-based Teletech's net income rose to $17.2 million, or 28 cents per share from $5.4 million, or 7 cents a share, a year ago.
Revenue jumped 7.2 percent to $300.5 million.
Analysts expected the company to earn 39 cents per share on revenue of $317.2 million.
