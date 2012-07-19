July 19 Business process outsourcing provider
TeleTech Holdings Inc said it will stop certain
operations in Spain by the end of July.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it would cease
certain operations as a result of the "termination of contracts
with clients".
The company said its Spanish subsidiaries, which have about
1,400 employees, has commenced severance procedures with
employees.
The company expects to take a total pre-tax restructuring
charge of between $14 million and $17 million for severance and
other shut-down costs in the quarter ended June 30.