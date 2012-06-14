(Corrects to show Televisa weighing conditions, not
implementing measures)
MEXICO CITY, June 14 Mexican broadcaster
Televisa said on Thursday it will evaluate whether
to accept or reject conditions imposed by competition regulators
for its purchase of half of cell phone company Iusacell.
Conditions include creating a new pay programming package
with its four open-air channels and offering advertising time to
participants in the Mexican telecommunications industry.
Earlier on Thursday, Mexico's Federal Competition Commission
approved Televisa's $1.6 billion bid for 50 percent of Iusacell
but imposed a list of conditions.
(Reporting By Cyntia Barrera Diaz)