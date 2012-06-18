* Televisa says yes to Cofeco conditions for Iusacell deal
* Iusacell still evaluating conditions
* Conditions tied to advertising, programming, corporate
governance
By Cyntia Barrera
MEXICO CITY, June 18 Broadcaster Televisa
said on Monday it had accepted conditions imposed
by Mexico's competition watchdog to approve its bid for half of
cellphone company Iusacell, but the deal was still mired in
uncertainty as the latter continued to evaluate the ruling.
However, some analysts believe it would be extremely rare
for Televisa to move ahead and accept the conditions without
having consulted Iusacell first.
Mexico's federal competition commission, Cofeco, slapped
several conditions on the transaction, which were made public
last week. Iusacell said the conditions were
extremely harsh, costly and difficult to meet.
The tie-up is expected to create a stronger contender in the
Mexican mobile market, now dominated by companies owned by the
world's richest man, Carlos Slim.
Mexico has struggled with how to create competition in its
broadcasting and telecommunications industries. Those markets
are defined by several tycoons who have been battling to enter
each other's strongholds.
The government has so far denied Slim the chance to enter
the television market, which is dominated by Emilio Azcarraga of
Televisa and Ricardo Salinas Pliego of TV Azteca,
Mexico's No. 2 broadcaster and Iusacell's sister company.
A Televisa-Iusacell tie-up would allow the country's
leading television company to enter Mexico's coveted mobile
phone market, now dominated by Slim's America Movil.
Luis Nino de Rivera, a spokesman for Iusacell's parent,
Grupo Salinas, told Reuters on Monday that Iusacell was still
evaluating the ruling by Cofeco.
"Each one has to make its own evaluation," he said. "The
joint evaluation of the business was made a long time ago."
Iusacell has until midweek to decide whether it will accept
the Cofeco conditions, which involve television advertising,
programming and corporate governance.
Televisa gave Iusacell the $1.6 billion it offered for 50
percent of the mobile company months ago, before the transaction
was approved by regulators.
The Televisa-Iusacell deal is tightly linked to a planned
auction of television frequencies. Regulators have made a
successful conclusion of the auction a condition for the tie-up
to go ahead.
"If after 24 months the auction of a third television
network has not been made successfully, it will automatically
trigger a mechanism to dissolve the partnership between Televisa
and Grupo Salinas in Iusacell," regulators said.
Under the conditions set by Cofeco, Televisa and TV Azteca
will also have to refrain from forcing would-be TV advertisers
to become Iusacell customers.
Asked if Iusacell was working on a "Plan B" if they decided
to reject the Cofeco conditions, Nino de Rivera said: "We are
working on that, in all the alternatives we have." He declined
to elaborate.
Televisa declined to comment further on Iusacell on Monday.
Telecom analyst Gabriel Sosa Plata said he thought chances
that Iusacell would reject Cofeco's conditions were thin.
"Televisa's announcement was agreed with Iusacell. If you
are sharing half of the business, it is very unlikely that the
company notifies without telling its partner," said Sosa Plata,
who is also a professor of communications at the Universidad
Autónoma Metropolitana in Mexico City.
However, he did not rule out entirely the possibility of
Iusacell challenging Cofeco's ruling in courts. "Iusacell has
always had a strategy of confrontation and litigation," he said.
"Many of the decisions taken by the company (in the past) have
been to generate attention and tension in the sector. It is part
of the media strategy of the company."
Televisa's own attempt to team with NII Holdings'
Mexican unit, Nextel, two years ago was derailed by dozens of
legal challenges from Grupo Salinas' companies. Televisa and
Nextel eventually parted ways.
Regulators' concerns that the Televisa-Iusacell deal could
lead to additional concentration of content in the telecoms and
media industries were reflected in the list of conditions, which
also extended to advertising and pay-TV packages.
Televisa shares were down 1.5 percent at 55.49 pesos ($4.01)
on Monday.