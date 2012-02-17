MEXICO CITY Feb 16 Mexican broadcaster Televisa posted a 17 percent drop in fourth-quarter net profit on Thursday, hit by higher financing costs as the company made a hefty payment for half of mobile company Iusacell.

Televisa earned 2.17 billion pesos ($155 million) in the October-December period, compared with 2.625 billion pesos in the same quarter of 2010.

Bottom-line results for Mexico's No. 1 broadcaster were worse than analysts had anticipated, according to a Reuters survey this week.

Televisa said in a statement that it paid $450 million in October, the last installment of a hefty $1.6 billion offer for half of Iusacell, a deal that was blocked two weeks ago by Mexican regulators but which would have created a strong challenger to tycoon Carlos Slim's America Movil.

Regulators were concerned the deal could create an incentive for Televisa and Iusacell's sister company, broadcaster TV Azteca, to fix advertising prices, given that together they dominate 90 percent of the market.

The transaction can be reviewed, and antitrust watchdog Cofeco has said it could allow the tie-up if the companies pledge not to exploit their market power.

Televisa's quarterly revenue exceeded forecasts at 18.3 billion pesos in the fourth quarter, up from 16.5 billion pesos in the same period a year earlier.

Sales were driven by cable and satellite direct-to-home operations, which now account for more than Televisa's core broadcast revenue.

The company, which has expanded outside open-air television operations in recent years to boost its profit, ended December with close to 2.2 million cable customers in Mexico, 1.1 million broadband users and near 650,000 phone subscribers.

Televisa, the biggest producer of Spanish-language content in the world, said it boosted its stake in BMP, the controlling company of U.S. network and partner Univision, to 7.1 percent from 5 percent during the fourth quarter.

The company's shares rose 1.7 percent to close at 53.15 pesos on Thursday, hours before quarterly results were disclosed.