MEXICO CITY, April 26 Mexican broadcaster Televisa said on Thursday that first-quarter profit almost doubled on the back of a strong performance from its pay television business.

Televisa earned 1.506 billion pesos ($117.6 million) in the January-March period, up 93 percent compared with 780 million pesos in the same quarter of 2011.

Total revenue for the quarter was 15.157 billion pesos compared to 13.200 billion pesos in the samer period a year ago.

Televisa's shares closed up 1.39 percent at 54.15 pesos in local trading.