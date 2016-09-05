MEXICO CITY, Sept 5 Mexican broadcaster and
content provider Grupo Televisa said on Monday that the
country's second-largest cable television company, Megacable,
had decided to stop showing 14 of its channels.
Televisa said it lamented the decision and
would do everything it could to try and get its programming to
viewers.
Megacable has a market share in cable of around
35 percent, according to the latest figure from regulator IFT.
Televisa is the largest cable TV provider.
Megacable did not imemdiately respond to a request for
comment.
(Reporting by Christine Murray; Editing bt Tom Brown)