BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MEXICO CITY, April 26 Mexican broadcaster Grupo Televisa on Wednesday reported a first-quarter profit of 1.35 billion pesos ($72.1 million), up 125 percent compared with the same period last year.
In the January-March period, the company had sales of 22.18 billion pesos, up from 21.74 billion pesos in the first-quarter of 2016.
($1 = 18.7275 at end of March) (Reporting by Mexico City newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler)
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results