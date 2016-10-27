(Adds details, context)
MEXICO CITY Oct 27 Mexico's Grupo Televisa on
Thursday reported a more than 80 percent fall in third-quarter
net profit, due to higher costs in its content division and an
extraordinary gain in the year earlier period.
The company said profit in the July to
September period was 1.1 billion pesos ($55 million), compared
with 6.6 billion pesos in the same quarter last year.
In the third quarter of 2015, the company swapped some
convertible instruments owned by Univision Holdings for
warrants, resulting in an extraordinary financial gain.
Operating profit in its content division, the largest by
revenue which includes the sale of advertising, channels and
program licenses, fell 9.4 percent.
Net sales rose 6.6 percent to 23.7 billion pesos due to
double-digit sales growth in both its satellite and cable pay
television units.
(Reporting by Christine Murray; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)