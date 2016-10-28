BRIEF-Precision Drilling expects Canadian activity to be at trough levels for the year
* Precision Drilling announces 2017 analyst and investor day highlights and activity update
MEXICO CITY Oct 28 Mexicos Grupo Televisa plans to reduce its capital expenditure in 2017 in light of the depreciation of the peso against the U.S. dollar, executives said on a conference call Friday.
The company, which produces Spanish-language content and has pay television businesses, said it would slow the pace of deployment of network upgrades.
On Thursday, Televisa reported a more than 80 percent fall in third-quarter net profit, due to higher costs in its content division and an extraordinary gain in the year earlier period. (Reporting by Christine Murray)
* Orbital ATK receives $53 million large caliber training ammunition orders from U.S. Army