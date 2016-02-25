(Recasts with results detail)
MEXICO CITY Feb 25 Mexico's Grupo Televisa
on Thursday reported a 37 percent drop in profit in
the fourth quarter, dragged down by higher costs and weakness in
its advertising unit as it rethinks its pricing strategy.
The broadcaster and Spanish-language content provider said
net profit in the October to December period was 1.571 billion
pesos ($91 million), compared to 2.504 billion a year earlier.
Sales of advertising in its content division were down 11
percent in the quarter.
Televisa is grappling with viewers switching from
free-to-air channels to watch content on other platforms such as
pay TV and online. It said it was still restructuring the
advertising business and its pricing policies.
The company's depreciation and amortization costs also rose
by almost 16 percent in the period.
Televisa's telecoms arm, which includes pay television, is
the fastest growing part of the company. In the fourth quarter,
operating income increased more than 20 percent.
Televisa narrowly avoided more tough rules for its pay TV
arm in October, despite its more than 70 percent share of
satellite TV customers in Mexico and more than 50 percent of
cable TV.
($1 = 17.2120 pesos at end December)
(Reporting by Christine Murray, additional reporting by Anna
Yukhananov; Editing by Alan Crosby)