MEXICO CITY Feb 26 Mexico's Grupo Televisa
expects to maintain its level of capital investment
in 2016, the company's executive vice president said on a
conference call on Friday.
"For 2016 we estimate that capex will be similar to that of
2015, both in terms of magnitude and of composition," EVP
Alfonso Angoitia said.
Televisa invested $1.6 billion in 2015, with more than $1
billion going toward its fast-growing telecommunications unit,
which includes pay television, fixed-line phone and Internet.
Angoitia said the company did not have plans to re-enter the
mobile market. In 2014, it sold its stake in Mexico's No. 3
operator, Iusacell, which AT&T Inc eventually acquired.
On Thursday the company reported a sharp drop in profit due
to higher costs and slumping advertising revenue as it
restructures its prices.
