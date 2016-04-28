MEXICO CITY, April 28 Mexico's Grupo Televisa on Thursday reported a 58.7 percent drop in profit in the first quarter compared to the same period a year earlier.

The broadcaster and Spanish-language content provider said net profit in the January to March period was 600.4 million pesos ($34.7 million), down from 1.45 billion pesos in the year-earlier period.

($1 = 17.29 pesos at end of March) (Reporting by Joanna Zuckerman Bernstein)