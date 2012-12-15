By Eric Kelsey
| LOS ANGELES
LOS ANGELES Dec 14 There is a crazy family
living at the White House, but it's not the Obamas. It's the
Gilchrists, whose never-ending follies pulse and push upcoming
TV comedy romp "1600 Penn."
Starring Bill Pullman as U.S. President Dale Gilchrist and
Jenna Elfman as his first lady, the show's co-creator Josh Gad
said on Friday that there is plenty of precedent for family
madness at the Oval Office.
"You can look as far back as Mary Todd Lincoln ... and you
can see dysfunction in the halls of the White House," Gad told
reporters on a conference call, referring to the wife of Civil
War President Abraham Lincoln.
Gad, who shot to prominence in the Tony-winning musical "The
Book of Mormon," also plays the error-prone, good-intentioned
son Skip, who with his three younger siblings backstop the
earnestness of his father and step-mother.
"We really wanted to dissect what it meant to be a family in
the most extraordinary of circumstances - and what's more
extraordinary than being the first family?" Gad said.
The show, which takes its title from the 1600 Pennsylvania
Avenue street address of the White House, debuts on Jan. 10 on
NBC.
It sees Skip crashing a Latin American trade meeting at the
White House and helping convince the region's leaders to abandon
the arm-twisting Brazilian president and cut a deal instead with
his father - summoning their courage with booze.
It is all part of Skip's plan to redeem himself after
causing a public relations embarrassment by burning down a
fraternity house at his college.
"It's like a drop of a political thing that will spark a
family problem," Elfman said, whose character struggles to win
the trust of her step-children and fights the media's
trophy-wife label.
"1600 Penn," is co-created by Jon Lovett, a former
speechwriter for President Barack Obama.
The White House has been successful grounds for TV in the
past, inspiring shows like Aaron Sorkin's drama series "The West
Wing" from 1999-2006, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus's Emmy-winning
turn as a frustrated vice president in the satirical "Veep."
But Gad said "1600 Penn" has no interest in party politics
and that President Gilchrist's party affiliation is deliberately
vague.
"I can't emphasize that enough," Gad said. "We never set out
to make a political show."
Nevertheless, Pullman, who played the president in the 1996
blockbuster film "Independence Day," said the 2012 U.S.
presidential race gave him plenty of fodder to study.
"It was a surreal time to be making this because of the
campaign going on," Pullman said. "Every day that we were
shooting (the race) was in the news."
