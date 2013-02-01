By Piya Sinha-Roy
| LOS ANGELES
LOS ANGELES Jan 31 Emmy-winning TV comedy "30
Rock" bowed out after seven seasons on Thursday with bittersweet
farewells but giving all its zany characters a happy ending.
The satirical show-within-a-show about the inside workings
of a fictional television sketch series saw Tina Fey's hapless
writer Liz Lemon try to round up her unruly cast for a last
hurrah.
Along the way, unpredictable sketch star Tracy Jordan (Tracy
Morgan) causes chaos, self-centered actress Jenna Maroney (Jane
Krakowski) attempts to find her true calling on Broadway, and
producer Pete Hornberger (Scott Adsit) finally achieves his
dream to disappear without a trace.
The show's simpleton page-turned-janitor Kenneth Parcell
(Jack McBrayer) finds himself in his element with his sudden
promotion to head of television network NBC.
But under the jokes, the cast showed some real emotion in
Thursday's hour-long series finale.
"There's a reason people don't say honest goodbyes. It's
because when stuff is coming to an end, people freak out and
they act crazy," Liz tells Tracy.
Despite small audiences, "30 Rock" became a cult favorite,
while Liz has been a hero for single geeky women as she tackled
the male-dominated world of network television, with phrases
such as "what the what," "blerg" and "I want to go to there"
becoming popular.
The show's finale comes after perpetual unlucky-in-love Liz
finally got her happy ending earlier in the season with her
marriage to hot dog vendor Criss Chross (James Marsden) and they
adopt two children.
But after grappling with the trials of being a stay-at-home
mother, Liz and Criss agree to swap roles and she returns to
work.
Liz also finds peace in her dysfunctional relationship with
suave, egotistical network executive Jack Donaghy (played by
Alec Baldwin).
Thursday's show also saw the return of guest stars Julianne
Moore and Salma Hayek as Jack's ex-girlfriends, Conan O'Brien as
one of Liz's ex-boyfriends, along with appearances from "Law &
Order: Special Victims Unit" stars Ice-T and Richard Belzer and
Nancy Pelosi, the Democratic leader in the U.S. House of
Representatives, as herself.
"30 Rock" was inspired by Fey's stint as head writer for
"Saturday Night Live." It has won multiple Emmys since its 2006
premiere but has always suffered from low audience ratings.
In the show's prime in 2008-2009, an average of 7.5 million
viewers tuned in each week, but the final season has garnered an
average of 4 million viewers per episode.
In honor of the show's finale, ice cream brand Ben & Jerry's
announced a new flavor, the "Liz Lemon Greek Frozen Yogurt,"
which will be available this spring.
"30 Rock," which is aired in more than 20 countries around
the world, has skyrocketed Fey's career, and she has appeared in
films including "Baby Mama," "Date Night" and the upcoming
"Admission."
Both Fey and Baldwin won the best TV comedy actor and
actress accolades at the Screen Actor's Guild awards last
Sunday, with Baldwin tweeting, "What a nice note for @nbc30rock
to end on."
(Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy, editing by Jill Serjeant and Lisa
Shumaker)