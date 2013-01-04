U.S. House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) arrives to meet with House Democrats on Capitol Hill in Washington January 1, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

LOS ANGELES Nancy Pelosi will play some comedic hardball with Alec Baldwin and Tina Fey in the series finale of TV comedy "30 Rock," the Democratic leader in the U.S. House of Representatives said on Friday.

The Emmy-winning show created by comedienne Fey about the day-to-day life of fictional sketch comedy show will air its final episode on January 31 after seven seasons.

"I would do almost anything Tina Fey asks me to do," Pelosi said in a statement. "I'm flattered that they asked me to make a cameo in the series finale. I had a lot of fun."

It will not be Pelosi's first foray off of the television talk show circuit. She once served as a judge on an episode of Bravo's cooking show "Top Chef."

TV network NBC would not say what kind of role Pelosi would play on the "30 Rock" finale.

Previous U.S. political guests on the comedy series include former Vice President Al Gore, former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice and New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg.

Actress Julianne Moore and actor-rapper Ice T are also expected to appear on the show's final episode, according to U.S. media reports.

"30 Rock" was inspired by Fey's stint as head writer for "Saturday Night Live."

Fey and her former "Saturday Night Live" co-star, Amy Poehler, will host the Golden Globe Awards ceremony in Beverly Hills on January 13. (Reporting by Eric Kelsey, editing by Jill Serjeant; Editing by Sandra Maler)