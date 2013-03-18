March 18 The multigenerational comedy/drama
"Parenthood" and the HBO series "The Newsroom" were among eight
programs winning annual Television Academy Honors recognizing
socially conscious programming, the group that hands out the
Emmy Awards said on Monday.
Joining the two shows were "A Smile as Big as The Moon,"
"D.L. Hughley: The Endangered List," "Half The Sky: Turning
Oppression Into Opportunity For Women Worldwide," "Hunger Hits
Home," "Nick News with Linda Ellerbee" and "One Nation Under
Dog: Stories of Fear, Loss & Betrayal."
The Academy of Television Arts and Sciences said the winning
shows have used television to create positive social change by
focusing attention on topics such as women's oppression around
the world, childhood hunger in America, the increasing support
for special education, honest reporting of news, childhood AIDS,
post-traumatic stress disorder, and the inhumane treatment of
dogs.
"Each year we are seeing more and more programs that educate
as well as entertain which is exactly what the Television
Academy Honors is all about," said Lynn Roth, a co-chair of the
academy committee.
Last season NBC's "Parenthood" tackled topics such as
breast cancer, a wedding, children leaving for college, aging
parents, post-traumatic stress disorder, adoption and autism.
On "The Newsroom," characters struggle to gather and report
the news with integrity while confronting corporate and
commercial obstacles and personal complications.
Past winners of the honors, which have been awarded since
2008, include "Boston Legal," "The Big C," "Rescue Me," "Extreme
Makeover: Home Edition," "Dr. Oz Show," "Brothers and Sisters"
and "Glee".
The awards will be presented on May 9 at a ceremony in Los
Angeles hosted by actress Dana Delaney.
(Reporting by Chris Michaud; Editing by Patricia Reaney and
Mohammad Zargham)