NEW YORK, Sept 4 Sofia Vergara of ABC's
successful TV comedy "Modern Family" is the highest-paid actress
on U.S. television for the second consecutive year with
estimated earnings of $30 million, Forbes magazine said on
Wednesday.
The voluptuous Colombian-born actress easily surpassed Emmy
and Golden Globe-winner Mariska Hargitay of NBC's "Law
and Order: Special Victims Unit" and Kaley Cuoco, a star of
CBS's "The Big Bang Theory," who both tied for second
with $11 million.
"As the reigning queen of celebrity endorsement deals
(thanks largely to her bilingual portfolio), Vergara's earnings
over the past year reached $30 million - making her far and away
the highest-paid actress on prime time," Forbes.com said.
Vergara, 41, has clothing and home goods lines sold at Sears
Holding Corp's retailer Kmart and lucrative endorsement
deals with PepsiCo Inc's Diet Pepsi, Proctor & Gamble
Co's CoverGirl and others.
Sisters Kourtney, Kim and Khloe Kardashian of the E! cable
reality series "Keeping up with the Kardashians," shared the No.
4 spot with earnings of $10 million each along with three other
women, including Melissa McCarthy of CBS's "Mike & Molly."
McCarthy scored a hit on the big screen in "Bridesmaids," a
film that grossed about $288 million at the global box office,
and in "The Heat" with Sandra Bullock.
Like Vergara, the Kardashian sisters have a clothing line
and other licensing deals.
Forbes compiled the list by estimating earnings for the year
to June 2013 from the actresses' TV work, endorsements,
residuals and advertising work, and by talking to agents,
managers and lawyers.
Amy Poehler, a first timer on the list, was No. 13. The
"Parks & Recreation" star earned $7 million and also signed a
book deal.
Forbes estimated that the top 20 actresses and reality stars
earned a combined total of $183 million.
The complete list can be found at Forbes.com