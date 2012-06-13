* CBS, Fox lead with 8-9 pct ad price increases - sources
* Increases less than year ago due to gloomy economy
* Retail, financial services, tech among standout sectors
-source
By Yinka Adegoke and Liana B. Baker
NEW YORK, June 12 The big four U.S. broadcast
television networks are wrapping up their advanced selling
season for fall programming with single-digit price increases
from advertisers, people familiar with the negotiations said on
Tuesday.
CBS, the most-watched U.S. network, and No. 2 Fox led with 8
to 9 percent higher prices than a year ago, said the sources,
who asked not to be named because the talks are still ongoing.
ABC, which slipped to last place this year based on same-day
viewing among the 18- to 49-year-old age group prized by
advertisers, secured price hikes in the 6 to 8 percent range.
NBC, the last-place network overall, won 5.5 to 6.5 percent
increases.
Industry analysts had expected price increases to run below
the 12 percent gain of a year earlier, in part due to a less
optimistic economic outlook. Barclays Capital had projected CBS
would see a 10 percent increase, with Fox close behind at 9
percent. ABC and NBC were expected to be up 8 percent and 7
percent, respectively.
Of the four networks, ABC has completed its deals for the
annual "upfront" period, when they sell up to 75 to 85 percent
of advertising time for the fall season, sources familiar with
the negotiations said. NBC, Fox and CBS are close to completing
their sales.
All four networks unveiled their 2012-13 prime-time
schedules in May, previewing new TV shows for advertisers,
affiliates and critics.
CBS, a unit of CBS Corp, has sold most of its
upfront inventory, one source said. The network has only a few
deals with smaller agencies left to close.
CBS sold 2 to 3 percentage points less primetime inventory
at the upfronts than it did last year, in line with analyst
predictions for all broadcasters, the source said.
Typically, networks hold back more inventory when they think
they may get higher prices later during the "scatter" market.
With the price increases, the total dollar amount collected
by CBS during the upfronts will be about the same or slightly
higher than a year ago when final deals are closed. Last year,
CBS sold about $2.7 billion worth of ad time during the
upfronts.
The standout sectors were retail, financial services,
technology, telecom and quick-service restaurants, the source
said.
CBS has ranked as the No. 1 network for years with hits
including "NCIS" and "The Big Bang Theory," and has less work to
do than other networks to freshen its lineup.
The volume of sales for Walt Disney Co-owned ABC was
about same as last year, a person familiar with the negotiations
said. ABC sold about $2.5 billion of upfront ad commitments a
year ago.
Spokespeople at the networks had no comment.
Broadcasters are betting heavily on comedies for the fall
season to boost ratings. At their upfront previews, 16 of the 36
new scripted shows at the big four networks were comedies.
ABC and NBC made the most significant changes to their
schedules.
Two of the ABC's new dramas, "666 Park Avenue" and "The Last
Resort," received positive buzz from media buyers who attended
ABC's upfront presentation. The network will debut 10 new shows.
NBC, owned by Comcast Corp, added 16 new shows to
its lineup, the largest number of any network. Among the
highlights was "Animal Practice," a sitcom set in a veterinary
clinic. The network has lurked in the ratings basement for
years, but rose to third this past season among 18- to
49-year-olds with a lift from the Super Bowl.
News Corp's Fox added three sitcoms and two dramas,
but its biggest news was new "X-Factor" judges Britney Spears
and Demi Lovato. Fox also drew applause for luring veteran
Hollywood star Kevin Bacon to TV for the first time for new
serial-killer drama "The Following."
CBS, with the strongest current schedule, added just four
new shows. The best-received were "Vegas," a new period drama
starring Dennis Quaid in 1960s-era Las Vegas, and "Partners,"
its lone new sitcom from the original creators of hit comedy
"Will & Grace," which also has a similar straight/gay buddy
relationship as its theme.