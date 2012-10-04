LOS ANGELES Oct 4 Actor Alec Baldwin said on
Thursday he offered to take a salary cut to keep NBC comedy "30
Rock" on the air.
As the Emmy-winning show starts its 7th and final season on
Thursday, Baldwin, who plays the debonair fictional NBC head
Jack Donaghy, posted on Twitter; "I offered NBC to cut my pay 20
% in order to have a full 7th and 8th seasons of 30 Rock. I
realize times have changed. I am looking forward to some time
off."
NBC said in May that the 7th season would be the last for
the show, and it would have just 13 episodes rather than the
regular 21-23.
The network did not immediately return calls for comment on
Baldwin's Twitter remarks.
The show, created by comedian Tina Fey and inspired from her
run as head writer for "Saturday Night Live", follows the
day-to-day life of fictional NBC sketch comedy show "TGS with
Tracy Jordan," starring Fey, Baldwin, Tracy Morgan and Jane
Krakowski.
According to Forbes' 2012 Celebrity 100 earnings report,
Baldwin earned $15 million in the past year while Fey made $11
million.
"30 Rock" has won 14 Emmy awards, including best comedy
series and two for Baldwin as lead actor.
Despite a fervent fan base, the show has only attracted
modest ratings, falling from a high of about 7.5 million viewers
per episode in 2008/2009 season to an average of 4.6 million
last season.