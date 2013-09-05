Sept 5 Actor Alec Baldwin will host a late night
current events and culture talk show on MSNBC, the president of
the U.S. network said on Thursday.
Emmy award-winning Baldwin, 55, will host "Up Late w/Alec
Baldwin," which will air 10-11 p.m. eastern time on the news
network, beginning in October.
The actor has hosted a radio podcast on WNYC since 2011
called "Here's the Thing," where he has interviewed high-profile
figures including David Letterman, Michael Douglas, Lena Dunham
and political strategist Ed Rollins.
"After two seasons of my WNYC podcast, I've developed a
fondness for hosting a show that involved talking with smart,
talented and engaging people in every imaginable field," Baldwin
said in a statement.
"I'm grateful to MSNBC for helping me bring a similar show
to television," he added.
MSNBC President Phil Griffin said in a statement that
Baldwin has "such passion for ideas and what's going on in the
world - he's going to be a great addition to our line-up."
Baldwin most recently wrapped up his role on NBC's "30
Rock," where he played fictional network executive Jack Donaghy,
a role that garnered him Golden Globe, Emmy and Screen Actors
Guild awards.
He has also hosted NBC's sketch show "Saturday Night Live"
16 times, and co-hosted the Academy Awards with Steve Martin in
2010. The actor welcomed a baby daughter with wife Hilaria
Baldwin last month.
MSNBC is owned by NBCUniversal News Group, a unit of Comcast
Corp's NBC Universal's television group.