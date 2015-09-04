By Piya Sinha-Roy
LOS ANGELES, Sept 4 "Hand of God," a series
starring a corrupt vigilante judge and exploring religious
fanaticism, is Amazon Inc's latest bid to entice
audiences to its original video programming.
All 10 episodes of the series made their debut on Friday for
Amazon Prime subscribers.
In the opening episode, Judge Pernell Harris (Ron
Perlman)appears in a public fountain, naked and speaking in
tongues, after his adult son tries to commit suicide and is
hospitalized.
The incident is quickly swept under the rug, but the judge
soon starts hallucinating and receives guidance from a
mysterious young con-man priest in a quest for justice that
turns Harris into an enraged vigilante.
The series was conceived as an exploration of zealotry, said
show creator Ben Watkins, and evolved into a study of religious
extremism in the context of a born-again Christian cult group
that helps the judge.
"There was a part of me that really wanted to explore
something I'm calling the 'cult of ambivalence' that I feel now
permeates America," Watkins said in an interview.
Perlman, who just finished a hugely popular run on FX biker
drama "Sons of Anarchy," was not the man Watkins originally had
in mind to play Pernell Harris.
"I didn't want this to be a character who was already
physically imposing and already used to doing his own dirty
work," Watkins said.
"That hesitation was immediately put to rest when Ron came
in and met with us, and one of the first things that he said was
that the role scared him."
"Hand of God" is one of a series of new programs being
released on Amazon Prime for customers who pay $99 a year,
usually for free shipping perks but also for access to Amazon
Studios content.
Amazon's transgender series "Transparent" is a front-runner
in the Emmy Award comedy category later this month.
Watkins, who previously wrote and produced for basic cable
show "Burn Notice," said moving to Amazon allowed him to push
boundaries, whether with language used (in one episode, the
N-word is used 16 times) or in explicit scenes of sex and
violence.
"I've made a very conscious decision to make this a very
complicated dialogue when it comes to religion," Watkins said.
"I'm not here to answer whether religion is good or bad. ...
We want people to draw their own conclusions because hopefully
it'll tell them a lot about themselves."
