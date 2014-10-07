LOS ANGELES Oct 7 With "American Horror Story"
drumming up scares for cable channel FX, its new companion
series "American Crime Story" will serve those drawn to real
life criminal investigations, the network said on Tuesday.
"American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson" is the
next venture for "American Horror Story" creator Ryan Murphy and
will employ the same anthology miniseries format, taking on real
life crimes that have captured headlines.
The first season will explore the 1995 murder trial of
American football star O.J. Simpson from the lawyers'
perspectives over 10 episodes, Fox Broadcasting's FX network
said in a statement.
Simpson, 67, was acquitted of murder but is now in prison on
a 2008 armed robbery conviction related to a robbery of two
sports memorabilia dealers at a Las Vegas hotel.
"The O.J. case was as tragic as it was fascinating - it
seemed like everyone had a stake in the outcome. It was really
the beginning of the modern tabloid age," Murphy said.
The series, directed by Murphy, is based on the book "The
Run of His Life: The People v. O.J. Simpson," by Jeffrey Toobin.
The network has not announced any cast for the show yet.
Emmy-nominated "American Horror Story," from "Glee" creators
Murphy and Brad Falchuck, has a new storyline and cast of
characters each season, the latest of which will take audiences
to the "Freak Show," premiering Wednesday.
(Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Patricia Reaney and
Steve Orlofsky)