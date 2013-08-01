LOS ANGELES Aug 1 Country singer Keith Urban
will be returning to "American Idol" as a judge when the Fox
singing contest returns for its 13th season next year, Fox
Broadcasting Company said on Thursday.
"I will confirm one thing, Keith is going to return to the
show, you could see how much he loved the show," Kevin Reilly,
chairman of entertainment at Fox told reporters at a Television
Critics Association meeting.
"Idol," once a ratings juggernaut for Fox, has
slumped in recent years and is in the midst of revamping its
judging panel after high-priced talent Mariah Carey and Nicki
Minaj failed to boost viewership last season.
Pop singer Carey and rapper Minaj announced after the "Idol"
May finale that they were leaving the talent show, while
longtime judge Randy Jackson also bowed out.
Singer Jennifer Lopez, who left the show in 2012 after two
seasons as a judge, may return to the panel when "Idol" begins
in January, Reilly said.
"There is no deal with her or with anybody else," he said
after saying Fox has had discussions with Lopez about a return.
"Idol," which premiered in 2002 and drew more than 30
million viewers during its peak years of 2006 and 2007,
attracted only 14.2 million viewers for its finale, in which
vocal powerhouse Candice Glover won the competition.
The show's longtime producer, Nigel Lythgoe, was let go in
June and replaced by Swedish producer Per Blankens, who was most
recently the producer of Sweden's version of the show.