* Randy Jackson steps down after 12 years as 'Idol' judge
* Reports swirl that Carey, Minaj, Urban also out next year
By Jill Serjeant
LOS ANGELES, May 9 Viewers are gearing up to
crown the first female winner of "American Idol" in six years,
but the biggest drama at the once-dominant Fox TV singing
contest is taking place backstage over which of the celebrity
judges will be voted off.
Audiences for what was the most-watched TV show in the
United States for eight years have slumped to new lows in the
current 12th season, despite the addition of singers Mariah
Carey, Nicki Minaj and Keith Urban to the judging panel.
Veteran record producer Randy Jackson, the only member of
the panel to have been with the show since it started in 2002,
announced on Thursday that he was quitting after viewers vote
for their winner next week.
Jackson's announcement came a day after entertainment
website TheWrap reported that Carey, Minaj and Urban would not
be asked back, along with the show's longtime executive
producer, Nigel Lythgoe.
TheWrap.com said that Fox television was turning against
paying huge salaries for big-name judges, only to see ratings
fall.
Fox and production company FremantleMedia on Thursday
declined to comment on the overhaul reported by TheWrap that
have overshadowed the battle between singers Angie Miller,
Candice Glover and Kree Harrison to reach the two-part finale.
Carey, one of the world's best-known recording artists, is
getting a reported $17 million salary, with rapper Minaj pulling
in about $12 million and country singer Urban around $7 million
a year for their jobs on the contest.
Audiences for "American Idol" have fallen to around 12
million viewers per episode in recent months, compared to about
30 million during the show's heyday in 2006 and 2007.
The show is facing stiff competition from NBC rival "The
Voice."
The report by TheWrap followed a story in The Hollywood
Reporter last month that said producers had considered a
mid-season replacement of Carey with Jennifer Lopez, who had
quit the panel in 2012.
A Fox television spokeswoman termed that report "another
ridiculous 'Idol' judge rumor."
DIVAS GRAB THE SPOTLIGHT
Minaj told "Idol" host Ryan Seacrest in a Thursday interview
for his E! News show that she enjoyed being a judge. But she
dodged the issue of whether she would be back.
"I feel happy here and I have to thank them for giving me
this chance. They could have picked anyone in the world. And
they picked me. So that's all I'll say about that," Minaj said.
Lyndsey Parker, managing editor of Yahoo! Music, said that
Minaj had been met with a backlash from the core, middle-aged
and family "Idol" audience, especially after reports last year
of a feud between her and Carey.
"I think they were hoping she would bring in some kind of
youthful audience but that doesn't appear to have happened,"
Parker told Reuters.
As for Carey, "she came to the panel with a lot more
credibility than many others, but I don't think she is very good
TV - a little bit low energy - and she rambles," Parker said.
The backstage drama comes in a strong season for women, with
female singers dominating the final rounds for the first time in
years.
On Thursday night, Seacrest will announce which contestants
viewers have chosen to be in the finale in Los Angeles next
Wednesday and Thursday.
Battling for the two spots are piano-playing pop singer
Miller, 18, from Massachusetts; former travel agent turned
powerhouse soul singer Glover, 23, from South Carolina; and
22-year-old country singer Harrison, from Texas, whose personal
story and the loss of both her parents has won as many hearts as
her voice.
Whoever is crowned the new "American Idol" will be the first
female winner since Jordin Sparks in 2007.
Fox is a unit of NewsCorp.