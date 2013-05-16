May 15 Soul singer Candice Glover vied with
country crooner Kree Harrison on Wednesday in an all-female
finale of "American Idol" to become the first woman to win the
TV singing competition since 2007.
In a finale that judge Randy Jackson described as "so
close," Glover, the 23-year-old former travel agent from St.
Helena, South Carolina, brought the judges and the audience to
their feet after belting out Tom Jones' "I Who Have Nothing."
"You are such a powerhouse singer," judge Keith Urban said.
"The song is like a planet exploding."
But Harrison also earned high praise and a standing ovation
with her moving rendition of "Up to the Mountain," Patty
Griffin's song in honor of Martin Luther King.
"That right there is a winning performance," Jackson told
the 22-year-old vocalist from Woodville, Texas. "It is your best
performance of the night. Very nice."
With powerhouse performances from both singers, judge
Mariah Carey said it will be a difficult choice for fans to pick
the winner of the Fox TV show who will be announced at the end
of a two-hour star-studded finale on Thursday.
"This talent is so magnificent," she said.
The two singers secured their places in the two-part finale
after Angie Miller, an 18-year-old pop singer from
Massachusetts, received the fewest votes last week.
SPLIT DECISION
Although Jackson said he didn't think either of the opening
songs were right and found them a bit sleepy, he gave the first
round to Glover who made Adele's "Chasing Pavements" her own,
over Harrison's rendition of the ballad "Angel."
But Urban thought the winner of round two was Harrison, who
wowed the audience of 7,000 in Los Angeles with her moving
performance of "All Cried Out" by Alison Moyet in a split
decision with judge Nicki Minaj, who gave top points to Glover
who sang "I Am Beautiful."
But fans will ultimately decide the winner of the 12th
season by voting by phone, text and online after Wednesday's
show.
"American Idol" was once the most watched television show
with 30 million viewers during its heyday six or seven years
ago. But audience numbers have slumped in recent months,
prompting media reports of an overhaul of the highly paid
judging panel.
Jackson, who has been on the judging panel since the show
started in 2002, announced last week that he would be leaving
the show. The entertainment website TheWrap.com said Carey, who
reportedly earns a $17 million salary, and Minaj and Urban would
also not return.
Fox, a unit of News Corp, had no comment on the
media reports.
Glover had the edge going into the Wednesday's show, which
was broadcast live, based on the number of mentions about her
across the Internet, news media, Twitter and other social media,
which was consistently higher than Harrison's.
Social and news media analytics company General Sentiment,
which analyzes tens of millions of sources of online content
daily, predicts Glover will take the title based on its
findings.
The winner will receive a record deal and be the first
female winner since Jordin Sparks in 2007.
Earlier "Idols" include Grammy-winner Kelly Clarkson, and
Carrie Underwood, another Grammy winner and the first country
western singer to capture the crown.
Jennifer Hudson didn't take home the top prize but she did
go on to win a best supporting actress Oscar for her performance
in the film "Dreamgirls," as well as a Golden Globe and Grammy.
