LOS ANGELES Nov 19 The American Music Awards
pulled in its lowest ever TV audience on Sunday, despite the
presence of teen heart-throb Justin Bieber and Korean "Gangnam
Style" sensation Psy.
According to ratings data issued on Monday, Sunday's
ceremony and performance show broadcast live on Walt Disney Co's
ABC television was watched by an average 9.5 million
viewers - down from 12 million in 2011.
The annual show also dropped 21 percent of its viewers
compared to last year in the key 18-49 demographic most prized
by advertisers.
The American Music Awards was up against stiff competition
this year from football, but ABC said the telecast was the top
TV show of the night with women and teens.
But big stars like Katy Perry, Rihanna, Adele and Beyonce
did not turn up for the show as it celebrated its 40th
anniversary as an alternative to the Grammys.
Bieber, 18, was the top draw on Sunday, winning three awards
including artist of the year and performing live twice.
Korean Internet phenomenon Psy closed out the three hour
ceremony with a rousing performance of his No.1 hit single
"Gangnam Style", joined on stage with MC Hammer, one of the
pioneering rappers from the 1980s.