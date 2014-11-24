By Piya Sinha-Roy
LOS ANGELES Nov 23 Pop music's leading ladies
Taylor Swift, Iggy Azalea and Ariana Grande gave high-octane
performances while British boy band One Direction won favorite
pop/rock band at the American Music Awards on Sunday.
A sultry Swift kicked off the show with "Blank Space,"
performing against a backdrop of romantic images and accompanied
by dancers dressed as rose-bearing suitors.
Newcomer and Australian rapper Azalea won best rap/hip-hop
album for "The New Classic" and said it was the first award she
has ever won. The prizes are awarded based on fan voting.
"It means so much to me that it is for best hip-hop because
that's what inspired me to move to America," the 24-year-old
rapper said. "It means so much that I can stand here against
Eminem and Drake and come out with this."
She later performed a medley of her hits "I'm So Fancy" and
the raunchy "Beg For It."
British soul singer Sam Smith, 22, capped a whirlwind year
in which he skyrocketed to success in the United States and won
favorite pop/rock male artist.
"Last year I wrote an album about being lonely and tonight,
I couldn't feel further from being lonely," the newcomer said.
He sang his ballad "I'm Not the Only One" accompanied by rapper
A$AP Rocky and a string quartet.
Luke Bryan won favorite country male artist, while British
boy band One Direction, which just released their album "Four,"
won favorite pop/rock band and favorite pop/rock album for
"Midnight Memories."
Much of the three-hour awards show, aired on ABC, was
dedicated to performances.
Pop star Grande performed "One Less Problem" and "Break
Free" with a jazz twist, showcasing her vast vocal range.
New Zealand songstress Lorde performed "Yellow Flicker
Beat," the theme for box office-topping "Hunger Games:
Mockingjay Part 1," in an orange box before breaking out onto
the stage.
British singer Charli XCX sang "Boom Clap" and "Break the
Rules" against a prom backdrop, while Australian boy band 5SOS
added some rock with a cover of The Romantics' "What I Like
About You."
Wyclef Jean joined Canadian reggae-pop group MAGIC! to
perform the group's single "Rude," getting the star-studded
crowd dancing along.
Ahead of the awards show, Azalea had led the nominees with
six nods, while pop star Katy Perry, soul singer John Legend and
R&B singer Pharrell Williams followed with five nominations
each.
