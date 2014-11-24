(Recasts with winners, adds more performances)
By Piya Sinha-Roy
LOS ANGELES Nov 23 Boy bands bested pop's
leading women in the top award categories at the American Music
Awards on Sunday, but the ladies delivered the most high-octane
performances including a derriere-flaunting number by Jennifer
Lopez and Iggy Azalea.
British boy band One Direction won the top award of the
night for artist of the year, and led the winners with three
accolades in the fan-voted awards.
"It's amazing because we worked so hard on these last two
albums," band member Liam Payne said. The five-piece band
performed its latest single "Night Changes" against a night-time
forest backdrop.
Katy Perry also won three awards, but did not attend the
awards show because she is on tour in Australia.
Boy band power proved strong as Australian newcomers 5
Seconds of Summer won the coveted new artist of the year award.
Azalea, the newcomer Australian rapper, won favorite rap/hip
hop album for "The New Classic" and favorite rap/hip hop artist
over Eminem and Drake in both categories.
"As musicians, we receive so much critique and we really
question what we're doing, but I think this validates that I'm
on the right path," the 24-year-old Azalea said.
A sultry Taylor Swift performed "Blank Space" on stage and
was awarded the first-ever Dick Clark Award for Excellence, in
memory of the founder of the American Music Awards who died in
2012. She received the award from R&B diva Diana Ross.
"I'm so blown away to have just received an award from Diana
Ross, who over the course of her career stood up for herself so
many times in a period when it wasn't popular for women to stand
up for themselves," Swift said.
Much of the three-hour awards show, aired on ABC, was
dedicated to performances dominated by the ladies of pop music,
including a raunchy rendition of "Booty" by Azalea and Lopez,
with lots of rump-shaking.
Pop stars Grande, Selena Gomez and Nicki Minaj opted for
less audacious performances showcasing their vocal talents.
Grande sang "One Less Problem" and "Break Free" with a jazz
twist while an emotional Gomez sang "The Heart Want What It
Wants," rumored to be about her on-off relationship with Justin
Bieber. Minaj and Skylar Grey performed their duet "Bed of
Lies."
Grande and Minaj later spiced up the stage with Jessie J
with their upbeat "Bang Bang."
(Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Cynthia Osterman and
Paul Tait)