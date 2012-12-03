LOS ANGELES Dec 3 Shock jock Howard Stern will
return as a judge for his second season on NBC's summer talent
show "America's Got Talent," the broadcaster said on Monday,
although the high-priced radio host appears to have done little
to improve the show's ratings.
NBC hoped Stern, 58, known for this sexually explicit radio
interviews, would attract bigger audiences, but the finale in
September was watched by a record low of under 11 million
viewers, according to ratings data.
"Howard Stern's towering presence and opinions on last
season's show as a new judge made a dramatic impact and added a
sharper edge to the fascinating developments on stage," Paul
Telegdy, president of alternative programming at NBC, said in a
statement.
The show, which also features celebrity judges Sharon
Osbourne and Howie Mandel, remained the top-rated summer series
among adults aged 18-49, the demographic most coveted by
advertisers.
NBC attributed the overall 2012 audience decline partly to
an earlier start that pitted "Got Talent" against end-of-season
original programming in May.
The network is still searching for a replacement for
Osbourne, who has quit in a dispute with NBC over their decision
to drop her son Jack from another reality show.
Unlike popular singing competitions "The Voice," "The X
Factor" and "American Idol," "America's Got Talent" is open to
dancers, comics, dancers and other performers. It is produced by
"The X Factor" creator and judge Simon Cowell.
Stern is noted for his say-anything and do-anything radio
program but he toned down his act when he started appearing as a
judge on the show.