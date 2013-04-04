LOS ANGELES The anticipated return of cult television series "Arrested Development" will premiere on May 26 with the entire 15-episode new season available to stream online, Netflix said on Thursday, seven years after the show ended on network television.

The Emmy-winning series, which was canceled after three seasons by U.S. network Fox in 2006 because of poor ratings, will be streamed online beginning at 12:01 a.m. PST (0701 GMT), the Internet subscription service said.

Netflix, which has been adding original shows to its online library of films and television this year, will put the entire series online at once, tapping into the trend of audiences "binge watching" rather than the broadcast television method of weekly episodes.

"Finally my simple wish for the show is coming true: that it be broadcast every second around the clock to every television, computer or mobile device in existence," the show's creator and executive producer Mitch Hurwitz said in a statement.

"Arrested Development" tells the riches-to-rags story of the dysfunctional and scheming Bluth family who are being held together by eldest son Michael (Jason Bateman) after the family patriarch (Jeffrey Tambor) is convicted of fraud.

The series also stars Will Arnett, Portia de Rossi, Michael Cera and David Cross, with guest appearances by Ben Stiller and Liza Minnelli, among others. It is narrated by executive producer and "A Beautiful Mind" director Ron Howard.

"Arrested Development" was a critical darling for its quirky plots and cinema verite style.

Netflix Inc (NFLX.O), which entered big-budget original programming with political thriller "House of Cards" starring Kevin Spacey in February, is available in the United States, Canada, Britain, Ireland and parts of Latin America, among other areas. (Reporting by Eric Kelsey; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)