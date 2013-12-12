(Amends date in second bullet point)
* Film based on specimens at London's Natural History Museum
* To air on Sky channels on New Year's Day
* Attenborough says relished working with museum collection
By Michael Roddy
LONDON, Dec 12 Extinct creatures both cuddly and
nasty have been brought to life with 3D computer technology as
nature documentary maker David Attenborough turns his attentions
to fossils and skeletons at London's Natural History Museum in a
new made-for-TV film.
Featuring creatures ranging from the Dodo and a giant sloth
to a 33-foot (10-m) long snake and a terrifying sabre-toothed
cat-like animal, "Alive at the Natural History Museum" had a
premiere showing at the museum on Wednesday night for a crowd
that included Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge.
The film will air on Britain's Sky satellite channels on New
Year's Day and is clearly aimed at a family audience, with
children sure to laugh at the antics of the awkward Dodo or the
ostrich-like giant Moa bird.
But Attenborough in his narration admits "there is no more
alarming animal in the museum than this" as computer imagery
makes the skeleton of a sabre-toothed Smilodon spring to life.
It is not entirely reassuring that, as he asserts, neither
the Smilodon nor the equally worrying Gigantophis prehistoric
snake, shown slithering around the halls of the Victorian-era
museum, would have eaten humans because they were extinct before
mankind evolved.
Attenborough said he had been particularly astonished by the
computer-generated movements of the skeletal Smilodon.
"Actually it is an extraordinary animal, those sabre-like
teeth," he said. "But the clever thing was to work out on the
computer how all those joints moved so that you could get it
stalking and actually leaping. Seeing how the joints moved was
actually more interesting than if you'd put fur on it."
The film by production house Colossus was made in
collaboration with the museum and its curators, some of whom
were on hand on Wednesday to show the actual fossils and
skeletons on which the computer-generated 3D images were based.
"It does help to visualise some of the things that I only
have in my head," Dr Paul Barrett, head of the museum's
Vertebrates and Anthropology Palaeobiology Division, told
Reuters when asked about the computer imagery.
"To be able to translate that into something that looks like
a living, breathing animal is actually challenging and more
intellectually interesting than you might guess, from a
scientific point of view."
Attenborough, 87, whose films and television programmes over
the past 60 years have mostly focused on living creatures, from
wildlife in Africa to the insect world, said he'd been
fascinated by the museum's collection since he was a young boy.
He said he had relished the chance to make a film based on
the collection of some 70 million specimens, including the huge,
though plaster, skeleton of a Diplodocus dinosaur in the room
where the film was screened.
"I came here as an eight-year-old and came in through that
door and saw this thing and I thought, 'Gosh it must be so
exciting to see the basement where they keep all those secret
things'," he said.
"And to be able to come here over the years and ...to be
lucky enough to be taken behind the scenes is a great thrill."
(Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)