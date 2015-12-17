LONDON Dec 17 British naturalist Sir David
Attenborough first visited Australia's Great Barrier Reef in
1957, scuba-diving in its crystal clear waters along with an
array of species.
Nearly 60 years later, the 89-year-old returns to the
world's largest coral reef for a new television series,
exploring the spectacular ecosystem.
"The Great Barrier Reef with David Attenborough" sees the
broadcaster aboard the 56-metre (184-foot) Alucia research and
exploration vessel, which features a state-of-the-art Triton
submersible, laboratories and a helicopter.
"The huge privilege there was on this trip ... 60 years
after my first one, is that we had this extraordinary
technology," Attenborough told Reuters.
"You just sit there ... and in front of you there is the
water. You aren't breathing it, you're not looking through a
glass or porthole, or anything, you're just surrounded by water.
... And all these fish come swimming by."
Last summer, a heritage committee of the UNESCO cultural
agency said the reef's outlook was poor due to threats like
pollution and climate change, but it stopped short of listing it
as "in danger".
"The biggest danger for the reef at the moment is the one
which comes from international sources ... the increase in
temperature of the water and the increase in acidity of the
water," Attenborough said.
"If the temperature goes up two degrees, the consequence
will be that a very large number of species of coral will die.
And so the reef is in real, real danger and it is going to take
international cooperation to deal with that."
Attenborough has been making television documentaries for
decades, travelling all over the world.
"I would like to think the programmes I've made ... have
done something to spread an understanding of the natural world,"
he said. "People who watch them may realise not only what a
wonderful world we have inherited, but the danger that it is
in."
That danger, he said, is largely due to overpopulation.
"The best solution is that the people of the world ... would
have the right to determine how many children they have," he
said. "They have the social right, the medical right and the
educational right to do that."
"The Great Barrier Reef with David Attenborough" airs on
Britain's BBC One this Christmas.
(Reporting by Holly Rubenstein; Writing by Marie-Louise
Gumuchian; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)