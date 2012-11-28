LOS ANGELES Nov 28 Emmy-winning dramas
"Homeland", "Mad Men" and British period piece "Downton Abbey"
will compete for the annual Producers Guild Awards for the top
shows on U.S. television, organizers announced on Wednesday.
But last year's winner - HBO's lavish Prohibition-era
gangster drama "Boardwalk Empire" - failed to make the cut this
year with the Producers Guild of America, one of the leading
professional guilds in Hollywood.
Instead, the producers of popular fantasy drama "Game of
Thrones" and drug underworld show "Breaking Bad" round out the
nominees for the top PGA prize in television.
The PGA also nominated the producers of comedies "Modern
Family", "The Big Bang Theory", "Louie", "30 Rock" and Larry
David's wry "Curb Your Enthusiasm" as contenders for its 2013
awards on the small screen.
In the reality genre, singing contest "The Voice" will go
head to head with fashion show "Project Runway", "Top Chef",
"Dancing with the Stars" and Emmy darling "The Amazing Race".
Hollywood's guilds represent professionals in their
respective industries, and recognition by peers can go a long
way toward boosting a producer's career.
The PGA will announce nominees in its closely watched movie
category in early January, and hand out its awards for film and
television at a ceremony in Hollywood on Jan. 26.
(Reporting by Jill Serjeant; Editing by Dale Hudson)