LOS ANGELES, April 23 A contestant on the
upcoming season of ABC's reality TV show "The Bachelorette" has
died, the program's producers said on Wednesday.
Eric Hill had been in a coma after suffering injuries in a
paragliding accident in Utah on Sunday, according to People
magazine, citing Hill's family.
"We are deeply saddened to hear about the tragic passing of
our friend, Eric Hill," Warner Bros. Television, which
produces the show for Walt Disney's ABC network, said in
a statement.
"Eric inspired us every day with his passion, his courage
and his adventurous spirit, and for that we are very thankful,"
the statement added.
Hill was injured after his parachute collapsed, People said.
The magazine said he was 31.
In February 2013, Hill had begun an attempt to travel to
every country in the world in fewer than 1,200 days. According
to Hill's website, he had visited more than 25 countries.
Hill grew up in Citrus Heights, California, near Sacramento
and graduated from Utah's Brigham Young University with a degree
in human biology, his website said.
The upcoming season of "The Bachelorette," in which a woman
chooses a possible husband from a group of 25 men, is set to air
next month.
(Reporting by Eric Kelsey; Editing by Piya Sinha-Roy and
Jonathan Oatis)