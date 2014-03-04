By Piya Sinha-Roy
| LOS ANGELES, March 3
LOS ANGELES, March 3 While most college students
often use their year abroad to embrace the culture and nightlife
of new countries, British actor Freddie Highmore opted to play
one of the most notorious fictional serial killers, Norman
Bates.
Highmore, 22, plays a teenage version of Norman Bates who
helps his erratic mother run a hotel in modern-day Oregon in the
A&E series "Bates Motel," which returns for a second season on
Monday.
"Bates Motel" is the first television series for Highmore,
who is currently finishing up his final year at Cambridge
University, where he studies Spanish and Arabic. The actor
started out his career playing wide-eyed young boys in films
such as 2004's "Finding Neverland" and 2005's "Charlie and the
Chocolate Factory."
But playing Norman Bates has presented a new direction in
Highmore's career, playing an innocent, sensitive teenager who
begins to transition into a psychologically disturbed young man
with an abnormally intimate relationship with his mother, played
by Vera Farmiga.
"I always did want to get to play a killer, so I guess that
one's ticked off," the young actor said with a laugh.
"What's fun about 'Bates Motel' is that the characters
change so much. The Norman that we see at the start of season
one is markedly different to the end of season two," he said.
After a dramatic finale in season one that culminated with
the suspicious death of Norman's attractive young female
teacher, the second season opens with Norman trying to cope with
her demise by embracing taxidermy. The hobby of stuffing dead
animals may be an eerie foreshadowing of his future path.
"The biggest journey he'll go on is this growing sense of
self-awareness about who he is or who he might become," Highmore
said.
FRAUGHT RELATIONSHIPS
At the center of "Bates Motel" is the complex and at times,
almost inappropriate relationship between Norman and his
high-strung single mother Norma, which earned Farmiga an Emmy
nod.
In the first season, the two are dependent on each other for
support and comfort as they try to start fresh with the purchase
of the motel in a new hometown, but in the second season,
Highmore said their bond will be more fraught with tension.
"Vera and I disagree, but I think our disagreements fall in
line with our characters and she sees the relationship as more
platonic," Highmore said. "For me, I think Norman does read a
little more into it and has feelings for his mother that go
beyond what most boys would have."
The close relationship and fascination that Norman has with
his mother was made famous in Robert Bloch's 1959 novel "Psycho"
that was adapted by director Alfred Hitchcock into a film of the
same name in 1960, becoming one of his most famous films.
Norman Bates is based on real-life serial killer Ed Gein,
who was notoriously discovered with mutilated body parts in his
house after police suspected him in the disappearance of a store
owner in 1957.
Working in television has allowed the character of Norman
Bates to be explored indepth, developing the origin story that
leads him on the journey to murder over a gradual arc.
Highmore said that he went back to Bloch's original source
material for season two in order to understand Norman's
psychological unraveling as he becomes more engrossed in
taxidermy. But he often found a challenge in reigning himself to
play out Norman's journey.
"It's always a sense of being tempted to do more than is
best to do at this stage of the series, and you have these
fantastic characters and there's so many places you can take
them," he said.
"For the series to develop well, it's much more fun and
delicious to have this tension playing out over time."
(Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)