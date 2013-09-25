LOS ANGELES, Sept 25 Batman's crime-ridden
gritty fictional metropolis of Gotham City will be the focus of
a new Fox drama, the latest comic book-inspired series to tap
superheroes' ability to draw audiences to both film and TV.
Fox described its new show "Gotham" as "the origin stories
of Commissioner James Gordon and the villains that made Gotham
famous," the network said on Wednesday. Gordon is the police
commissioner of Gotham City, and often supports Batman to defeat
the city's villains.
Each episode will be one hour, and will be written and
produced by Bruno Heller, a British screenwriter best known for
co-creating the HBO-BBC produced drama "Rome," which explored
Ancient Rome's reign under Julius Caesar and Emperor Augustus.
Fox has yet to announce when the series will air and who
will star in it. It was not clear whether Batman would even be a
character in the series.
"Gotham" comes on the heels of Marvel's "Agents of
S.H.I.E.L.D" on Walt Disney Co.'s television network
ABC, which premiered on Tuesday with 11.9 million viewers. The
series features human agents and is based on the world of
Marvel's "Avengers" comics, featuring an ensemble of superheros
including Iron Man, Thor and Captain America.
"Gotham" will be produced by Fox, a unit of 21st Century Fox
Inc., in partnership with Time Warner Inc's
Warner Bros. Entertainment, which incorporated DC Entertainment,
the company behind the DC comics universe that includes Batman
and Superman.
Batman has long been a money-maker in films, with the latest
adaptation, Christopher Nolan's "Dark Knight" trilogy starring
Christian Bale as the caped crusader, taking in more than $2
billion at box offices worldwide. British actor Gary Oldman
played Commissioner Gordon in the films.
Oscar-winning actor Ben Affleck will be the next person to
don the bat mask on the big screen as he faces off with Henry
Cavill's Superman in "Man of Steel 2," due in theaters in 2015.