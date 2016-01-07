By Bob Tourtellotte
| LOS ANGELES
LOS ANGELES Jan 7 Cable TV network Showtime
goes prospecting for audiences like a buy-side broker this month
with its new show "Billions," a drama that packs power, money
and sex into Hollywood's latest look behind Wall Street's
financial curtain.
While some people hate the Street, Hollywood is betting that
viewers love seeing, reading and talking about the power brokers
of global finance. That cultural quirk is now on display as
Oscar-hopeful movie "The Big Short," about men who made money
from the 2007-08 financial collapse, wins fans at U.S. box
offices.
Showtime and "Billions" executive producers Brian Koppelman,
David Levien and Andrew Ross Sorkin are banking on the same sort
of interest among TV fans.
"It's kind of got everything," Koppelman said of Wall
Street's appeal. "It's got high stakes. Wins and losses. They
(the power brokers) influence so much, and it's fun to watch
really smart people go up against things they can't figure out."
The show's creators chose British actor Damian Lewis, who
played the conflicted U.S. Marine Nicholas Brody on smash hit
"Homeland," to portray one of those smart people.
Lewis' character, Bobby "Axe" Axelrod, is an
up-from-the-streets businessman and founder of Axe Capital. He
epitomizes an American dream of thankful success in public, but
is conniving - some might think criminal - when the boardroom
door slams shut.
Axe's rival is U.S. Attorney Chuck Rhoades, played by
veteran actor Paul Giamatti, who was raised among privilege,
educated in the Ivy League and dedicated to fighting corruption
on Wall Street. Yet Rhoades too displays dual parts to his
nature, especially in his private chamber.
Behind the two stand Axe's street-smart wife, Lara (Malin
Akerman), and Chuck's better half, Wendy (Maggie Siff), a senior
executive at Axe's multibillion-dollar firm.
Helping the show's creators lift the cloak of Wall Street's
rich and powerful was Sorkin, a veteran New York Times
columnist, co-anchor or CNBC's "Squawk Box" and author of the
bestseller "Too Big to Fail," about the 2007-08 financial
crisis.
"He has an incredible, not just contact base, but
perspective and point of view," Koppelman said of Sorkin. "I
can't give the specifics of people he connected us with because
we promised confidentiality."
"Billions" officially debuts on Showtime on Jan. 17, but
since last week, the network has been offering free sampling on
social media such as YouTube and Facebook, and on its digital
streaming services.
