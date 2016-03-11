(Repeats story that ran earlier with no changes to headline or
text)
By Jessica Toonkel and Lisa Richwine
March 10 U.S. networks are changing the way they
develop and release new shows, and even commercials, as they
seek to adapt to new TV viewing habits and profit from the
"binge-watching" made popular by video streaming services like
Netflix.
The changes could help offset declining audiences and the
trend known as "cord cutting," as a growing number of Americans
opt to go without traditional cable or satellite television
service and rely instead on Internet streaming video.
Viacom Inc's TV Land network is developing more
serialized programming where the plot unfolds with each episode,
and recently changed the storyline of a new show to encourage
binging.
Time Warner Inc's Turner Broadcasting System in
January launched its new comedy "Angie Tribeca" by airing the
entire 10-episode season in a 25-hour "binge-a-thon" on TBS. A
third of viewers were new to the network.
TV executives are also working with advertisers to change
commercials, so binging viewers stay engaged. Experiments
include making brands part of the show on Turner. CBS Corp
, meanwhile, is studying whether commercials themselves
should be serialized to tell a story.
The changes reflect a realization that fewer people,
particularly younger viewers, watch shows when they air and
instead binge-watch series like Netflix's "House of Cards" or
"Orange is the New Black."
"The streaming platforms have created a more competitive
environment and we all need to deliver better," said David Levy,
president of Turner.
Networks used to cringe at serialized shows because they did
not lend themselves well to syndication. Out-of-order reruns can
be confusing, so program developers preferred series such as CBS
hits "The Big Bang Theory" or "NCIS," which wrap up a story in
each episode.
But with the rise of binge-watching, TV networks see a
chance to hook viewers through cliffhangers. They make batches
of current episodes available on-demand through cable boxes or
online apps, and sell them later to the likes of Netflix.
Forty-six percent of millennials - people in the 18-to-34
age group - watch shows after they air, according to media
researcher Comscore. And 42 percent of viewers binge-watch
multiple episodes of a show, one to two times per month.
"Bingers are super fans," said Jonnie Davis, president of
creative affairs for 20th Century Fox TV. "These are the people
who go to work the next day and want to talk about the show."
At TV Land, creative and marketing executive Kim Rosenblum
said one new show, "Impastor," was rewritten from the pilot to
drive the story across episodes and attract binge viewers.
The show follows slacker Buddy Dobbs who escapes from his
gambling debt by pretending to be a preacher in a small town. To
encourage people to keep watching, writers developed a story
line about thugs hunting down Dobbs, giving each episode a
cliffhanger, Rosenblum said.
"Instead of it being every episode as a standalone, we added
a storyline that was told more episodically as the mystery
unravels," she said.
Turner has added original, serialized shows like "The
Alienist" and "Good Behavior," to TNT, which traditionally has
been rerun heavy.
Binging viewers are also less likely to watch ads because
most are watching them via their DVRs, which allow them to fast
forward past commercials. Forty-three percent of viewers prefer
to binge watch shows via their DVRs, compared to only 19 percent
who do so through video on demand, according to Comscore.
To address this, Turner is ramping up brand placement in its
shows, for example filming a scene of truTV's "The Carbonaro
Effect" at Papa John's Pizza, which sponsored the episode.
CBS is considering adding serialized commercials, to make
sure that binge viewers are not exposed to the same ad again and
again, and draw them in with a story, said David Poltrack, chief
research officer at CBS.
It all comes down to networks realizing that streaming video
has become one of broadcast television's biggest threats, and
potentially its salvation, said Dave Morgan, chief executive of
Simulmedia, a New York-based ad tech firm.
"If they don't get viewership, they don't get paid," he
said.
(Reporting By Jessica Toonkel; additional reporting by Lisa
Richwine in Los Angeles; Editing by Peter Henderson and Tom
Brown)