LOS ANGELES Jan 9 U.S. Prohibition-era
television drama "Boardwalk Empire" will conclude after its
fifth season, which is slated to air later this year, HBO said
on Thursday.
"Boardwalk Empire," a mob crime drama, stars Steve Buscemi
as crooked Atlantic City, New Jersey, treasurer Enoch "Nucky"
Thompson, based on Enoch L. Johnson, a corrupt and powerful
political boss of the 1920s Prohibition era.
The fifth season is scheduled to premiere in the fall.
The drama was created by "The Sopranos" writer and executive
producer Terence Winter. Oscar-winning filmmaker Martin Scorsese
won an Emmy for his direction of the series' big-budget pilot
that premiered in September 2010.
The series has won 17 Emmy awards since its debut, including
Bobby Cannavale as best supporting actor in a drama series for
his role as gangster Gyp Rosetti.
Premium cable network HBO is owned by Time Warner Inc
.