By Piya Sinha-Roy
LOS ANGELES, Sept 29 The journey of anti-hero
Walter White came to a dark end on Sunday when fans of "Breaking
Bad" finally learned the fate of the chemistry teacher turned
drug kingpin, as AMC's cult drug drama concluded after a
five-season run.
Emmy-winning "Breaking Bad" has captured audiences with its
gritty plot about Walter, played by Bryan Cranston, a
cancer-stricken chemistry teacher who turns to cooking
methamphetamine with ex-student Jesse Pinkman, played by Aaron
Paul, in order to make money for his family. Walt's chemistry
skills allow him to create the purest meth available, which
becomes known as "blue sky." Its popularity in the market leads
Walt to eventually becoming a drug kingpin known as Heisenberg.
Sunday's 75-minute finale, entitled "Felina," saw Walt
return to his deserted family home, retrieve a vial of ricin he
hid in the wall, and embark on his final mission to tie up the
loose ends left by his crumbled drug empire.
Walt visits the gang of white supremacists he had once
contracted to kill Jesse, but who instead stole his drug money
earnings and kidnapped Jesse to cook the 'blue sky' meth. Walt
sets up an automatic rifle in his car that discharges when he
goes into the white supremacist compound, killing the gang and
freeing Jesse from captivity.
Walt takes a bullet but stays alive long enough to call meth
dealer Lydia, the last remaining link to his drug empire, to
tell her he poisoned her with ricin. Walt watches Jesse drive
away a free man, and draws his last breaths in the meth lab at
the compound as the police finally catch up with him.
Walt's death was one of the probable endings that audiences
predicted ahead of the finale, especially as his cancer had
returned in the fifth season and his path into darkness saw him
lose the support of the people closest to him.
In one poignant scene where Walt sees his wife Skyler for
the last time, he finally reveals his reasons for taking the
dark path into the meth empire.
"I did it for me. I liked it. I was good at it. And I was
really, I was alive," Walt tells Skyler, after he gives her
coordinates to the site where his police officer brother-in-law
Hank was buried in the desert after being shot in the head by
Walt's contracted neo-Nazi gang in an earlier episode.
"Breaking Bad" become the hot topic on Twitter on Sunday,
with the hashtag #GoodbyeBreakingBad trending throughout the
day. As Walt's journey came in an end, the majority of fan
reactions were positive, with many calling the ending "perfect."
"We needed to dot all the Is and cross all the Ts ... we
needed a resolution," Vince Gilligan, creator of "Breaking Bad,"
said in AMC's post-finale show "Talking Bad."
Paul added: "What I thought was great was that Walt died
protecting Jesse."
'EVERYONE IS CAPABLE OF GOOD AND BAD'
Walt's journey from a mild-mannered school teacher into a
manipulative drug lord saw him descend the circles of hell as he
loses his family and identity to become the cold, calculating
Heisenberg.
"In looking into this character and what happens to him and
the transformation, I really believe that everybody is capable
of good or bad," Cranston, who won three best actor Emmys for
his portrayal of Walt, said at last month's Television Critics
Association panels in Beverly Hills.
"I think, if given the right set of circumstances, dire
situations, any one of us can become dangerous," he added.
AMC, owned by AMC Networks Inc., split the final season of
"Breaking Bad" in two, the first half airing in 2012 and the
second in 2013. The second half of the final season, which began
in August, saw an average of 5.2 million viewers tuning in to
see the conclusion of Walt's saga, more than double last year's
audience for the show, according to AMC.
Online streaming site Netflix is credited with helping boost
viewership for "Breaking Bad," giving audiences a chance to
binge-watch earlier seasons to quickly catch up.
On Sunday, Paul hosted a viewing party of the final episode
at the Hollywood Forever cemetery in Los Angeles. Paul joined
cast members including RJ Mitte, who plays Walt Jr., driving
onto the stage in the rusty RV that Walt and Jesse first cooked
meth in, and emerged wearing yellow Hazmat suits, welcomed by
hundreds of excited fans, attendee Terri Schwartz told Reuters.
The event raised more than $2 million for charity, and Paul
surprised fans by posing for pictures ahead of the screening.
Many of the show's celebrity fans, including actor Ewan McGregor
and comedian Jimmy Kimmel, attended the event.
"It's the final night of 'Breaking Bad.' It's devastating, I
know. I can't thank you enough for coming out," Paul said,
before enthusiastically kicking off the screening of the finale
with Jesse's trademark phrase "Yeah, bitch!"