LOS ANGELES Aug 1 An American version of the
popular British television crime drama "Broadchurch" will be
landing on U.S. shores next year, TV network Fox said
on Thursday.
The series, which has the working title of "Broadchurch,"
will begin filming in January and is slated to air during the
2014-15 television season, Fox said.
The dark drama will be set in a seaside American town and
follow the media frenzy and police investigation of a young
boy's mysterious death.
Casting decisions have not been announced.
Chris Chibnall, the creator of the British series, will be
an executive producer and write the premiere episode, Fox said.
Chibnall is best known for his work as a writer for British
science-fiction series "Dr. Who" and its spinoff "Torchwood."
The announcement comes amid rave reviews and record-setting
audiences for the Emmy-winning British period drama "Downton
Abbey" on U.S. public broadcasting channel PBS.
"Broadchurch" is broadcast on Britain's ITV, and is
set to premiere on U.S. cable channel BBC America on Aug. 7.