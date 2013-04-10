The MTV logo can be seen on a sign in front of the MTV studios in Times Square New York December 12, 2007. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/Files

LOS ANGELES MTV has canceled the rural-life reality series "Buckwild" following the accidental death of one of its lead cast members, the U.S. television network said on Wednesday.

Cast member Shain Gandee, 21, and two others died last week from carbon monoxide poisoning after Gandee's truck was partially submerged in a mud pit in the rural West Virginia community of Sissonville. The accident was unrelated to the show.

"After careful consideration, MTV will not be moving forward with season two of 'Buckwild' in West Virginia," the network said in a statement.

"We love the cast and the show and this was not an easy decision, but given Shain's tragic passing and essential presence on the show, we felt it was not appropriate to continue without him," MTV added.

Gandee was one of the lead cast members of "Buckwild," which follows a group of young adults living in Sissonville. MTV had attracted criticism since the show began in January for its portrayed of the cast's hard-partying lifestyle.

MTV, a unit of Viacom Inc (VIAB.O), renewed the series for a second season in February but suspended production after Gandee's death.

An MTV spokesperson told Reuters that the footage of season two will not air, but the network said it will run a tribute show to Gandee on Sunday as well as re-airing all episodes from the first season.

