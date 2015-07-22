By Mary Milliken
| LOS ANGELES, July 22
LOS ANGELES, July 22 As Caitlyn Jenner plays
tennis with her sister, the 65-year-old mocks her own athletic
prowess with the quip "Bruce was a better tennis player than
Caitlyn."
It's a moment of comic relief in an otherwise emotional
first episode of "I Am Cait," an eight-part docuseries
premiering Sunday on E! that pulls back the curtain on the new
life of Caitlyn Jenner, the most high-profile transgender
American, an Olympic champion formerly known as Bruce.
Before Jenner came out in a TV interview with Diane Sawyer
in April and appeared as Caitlyn on a Vanity Fair cover, the
1976 Olympic decathlon winner had been a staple of E! for 10
years as the patriarch on top-rated reality show "Keeping Up
With the Kardashians."
It's clear from the beginning of "I Am Cait" that she is on
a mission to educate about the challenges for the transgender
community, particularly for young transgender people, and for
families of people who transition.
The first episode shows Jenner's mother, two sisters and
teenage daughter Kylie seeing her for the first time as a woman.
The mother, Esther Jenner, confesses that "it's going to be
so difficult to call you Caitlyn" after she arrives at her
daughter's Malibu home.
There are many hair and make-up sessions, and time in the
closet where Jenner and famous stepdaughter Kim Kardashian
(appearing with rapper husband Kanye West) peruse dresses sent
over by designers Tom Ford and Diane Von Furstenberg.
But before the fussing, and in the opening scene, Jenner is
stripped of make-up and sleepless at 4:30 a.m. as she worries
about helping transgender youth who are thinking of killing
themselves. She's had those thoughts too.
Jenner doggedly dodges paparazzi to make a visit to the
family of a 14-year-old transgender boy who killed himself. She
and the mother talk about how to help transgender children and
the show wraps with a suicide hotline number.
Early reviews for the show, which will air in over 150
countries and in 24 languages, were positive.
"At times the tone can be stiff and cautious, like a
public-service announcement," wrote Time.com critic James
Poniewozik. "But it's a service nonetheless, lending celebrity's
un-turnoffable megaphone to the voiceless, especially kids."
Esther Jenner pays her daughter the ultimate compliment,
saying she didn't think she could be prouder than when Bruce
stood on the Olympic podium but is more so now for the courage
Caitlyn has shown.
(Reporting by Mary Milliken; Editing by Eric Beech)