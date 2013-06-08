June 7 The CBS broadcast television network is close to finishing sales of roughly $2.7 billion in advance advertising commitments for the fall TV season, a person familiar with the negotiations said on Friday.

CBS, a unit of CBS Corp, secured rate increases of 7.5 percent to 8.5 percent over the prices it charged last year, the person said. Barclays Capital analysts had expected a 6.5 percent increase.

CBS is the most-watched U.S. network in total viewers and led rivals last season in the 18- to 49-year-old age group most desired by advertisers.