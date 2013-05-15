LOS ANGELES May 14 Pop singer Christina
Aguilera is in discussions to return as a judge on NBC
television singing competition "The Voice" next season, sources
with knowledge of the talks said on Tuesday.
Aguilera, 32, went on hiatus from the program this season to
promote her latest album, "Lotus," with a concert tour. The
singer had been a judge on the first three seasons of the
program, which debuted in 2011.
The sources, who were not authorized to speak publicly about
the talks, said the former Disney child star would earn about
$12 million to serve as a judge, less than the $15 million
Britney Spears reportedly earned on rival "The X Factor."
Representatives for Aguilera and NBC did not immediately
respond to messages seeking comment.
Aguilera and R&B singer Cee Lo Green both left the show last
year. They were replaced by Colombian singer Shakira and R&B
singer Usher, who joined returning judges country singer Blake
Shelton and Adam Levine, frontman of pop-rock band Maroon 5.
If Aguilera returns, it was unclear who she would replace on
the current judging panel when the next season starts in
September.
"The Voice," which competes against rival broadcaster Fox's
singing contests "American Idol" and "The X Factor," averages
about 14 million viewers over its two weekly shows.
Its finale is set for June 18.
NBC is owned by Comcast Corp and Fox is part of
News Corp.